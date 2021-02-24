Residents in Windsor-Essex should learn soon what the local plan is for COVID-19 vaccine distribution for people 80 years and older.

The province revealed details of it's rollout timeline for seniors on Wednesday, but officials with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit that more details on the local plan would be released Thursday morning.

“We hope to have more complete plans tomorrow,” said Theresa Marentette, health unit CEO. “We’re working on a few things and before we announce it, we want to be absolutely sure everything is going to run smoothly.”

Marentette says details are being finalized with the limited supply of vaccine, keeping in mind the vaccine movement must also be kept limited.

“There is a plan in place for those that are 80 and older and tomorrow we’ll be moving forward with complete details,” she says.

So far, a total of 24,897 doses have been administered to Windsor-Essex County residents. WECHU says 1,895 people have received their first dose of the vaccine and 11,501 have received both.

Marentette says the health unit is not aware of anyone in Windsor-Essex contracting COVID-19 after receiving both doses of the vaccine.

“We are tracking when people are being followed up and they are COVID positive,” says Marentette. “We are tracking whether they have been vaccinated or not, but following both doses, I’m not aware of that at all, at this time.”

Marentette adds that mobile plans are being developed to ensure seniors who are unable to attend a vaccination clinic, be able to receive their shots.

“It is in our plans to make sure that everyone that wants the vaccine is able to get the vaccine, not necessarily through a scheduled clinic that we are planning for the people over 80 where they would attend on site at a defined location,” she adds.

The Ontario government also released more details for the over-80 population on Wednesday. The province’s online portal where people from the general population can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment will be launched on March 15, and will start by allowing people 80 and over to register first.

Once the platform is launched, people 80 and older in Ontario can begin booking their appointments starting on March 22. In April, people over the age of 75 will be able to book and in May, people over the age of 70 will get access. In June, people aged 65 and over can book an appointment.

With files from CTVNewsToronto.ca’s Miriam Katawazi.