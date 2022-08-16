WECHU to resume weekly COVID briefings as kids head back to the classroom

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) plans to bring back weekly updates to address COVID-19 concerns as students prepare to head back to school.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the WECHU said acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai and CEO Nicole Dupuis will provide updates and take questions from the media Thursday mornings starting Aug. 18 until the end of September.

“As the landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) remains committed to providing timely and credible public health information to the community,” the release said.

Health unit officials say they are enhancing their communication strategy to address questions surrounding COVID-19 as well as other public health topics.