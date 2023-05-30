WECHU to start annual beach water testing

The local health unit will begin its beach water quality testing starting June 12.

Samples from the local area beaches will be taken every Monday by public health inspectors and result will be made public on Wednesday afternoons.

Some extra quick tips to stay safe at the beach...to keep in mind are to read and obey the signs posted, don't go swimming if the water is rough, cloudy, or green, and if you think you may have become ill from beach water, consult your health care provider.