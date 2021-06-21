WECHU updates workplace order as province continues to loosen restrictions

Local health unit officials are updating a class action order and letter of instruction for businesses across Windsor-Essex beginning June 24. This will ensure the safety of employees and the public as businesses begin to reopen.

“We are constantly evaluating practices in place and ensuring everything is happening in the right way,” says medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed. “As things start to get better that’s when people start to lose their guard. People start to get more relaxed in what they are doing.”

The order requires businesses to:

Report to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit if two or more people tested positive within a 14 day interval at the workplace

Close if five or more employees likely contracted the virus at the workplace

During a closure, workers must isolate for 10 days or the amount the workplace is closed.

Employees are not allowed to work at any other workplace during their time of isolation.

“We need to make sure we have all the proper health measures in place to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID in our community,” Ahmed adds.