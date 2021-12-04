WECHU warns of possible COVID-19 exposure

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECH) is notifying the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure at the WFCU Centre.

Anyone who visited the facility at 8787 McHugh Street on Nov. 24 between 7:20 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days from the date of possible exposure.

If symptoms develop, you’re asked to get tested immediately.