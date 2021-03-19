The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit informed the public Friday about a possible COVID-19 exposure risk at a Starbucks in Windsor.

The health unit has added the coffee shop at 1690 Huron Church Road in Windsor to its potential public exposure list.

The date of exposure is listed as Saturday, Mar. 13 between 2 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The health unit lists public locations where a COVID-19 positive case either worked, visited or attended during their infectious period when it is determined there is a risk to public exposure and the WECHU is unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

While the risk is considered low, the WECHU asks anyone who visited the location during those dates and times to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure as a precaution.