Wedding guests at Vaughan event space may have been exposed to COVID-19

People who attended a wedding shower and a wedding ceremony at a venue in Vaughan last week may have been exposed to COVID-19, York Region Public Health said Friday.

Those who were present at those two events at La Primavera Event Space, near Martin Grove Road and Highway 7, on Aug. 10 and Aug. 12, are being urged to get tested for the virus.

They are also being asked to monitor for new or worsening symptoms related to COVID-19 until Aug. 23.

York Region Public Health said the guidance extends to fully vaccinated guests and staff as well.

“Notifications such as this public notice are not required under the provincial case and contact management guidance; however, York Region Public Health issues these out of an abundance of caution to keep our communities safe,” the statement issued Friday by the health unit read.

York Region Public Health said they continue to investigate and conduct case and contact management.

To date, three cases have been linked to those two events, York Region Public Health said. It is unknown how many people attended those gatherings.