Wedding season could see its challenges

Waiting is the hardest part.

Zack Lachance and Christie Campbell were scheduled to get married June 2020, but the pandemic had other plans.

“Maybe things would lighten up and we’d be able to go ahead and then just that kind of waiting game to see what was actually going to happen,” says Lachance.

The couple says most vendors have stood behind them as they look ahead, trying to plan their perfect wedding.

“We did lose out on a little bit of money but not a lot and we’re still looking ahead on that,” says Campbell.

But despite the pandemic, brides are still saying yes to the dress.

“Lots of people (are) actually now moving weddings closer. So instead of waiting, they’re getting engaged and they’re getting married like right away. Maybe a month or two,” says Zana Roganovic, manager of Sophie’s Gown Shop in Windsor.

She says from lockdowns to reopenings, even curbside pickup, business hasn’t’ been affected during the pandemic.

“Even like the prom season is not done yet because lots of parents have decided to do something for their kids in their backyard,” Roganovic says.

But caterers have seen their challenges, according to George Anastasiadis, of Culinary Catering.

“When we tell them it’s 25 people they can’t wrap their heads around how they’re going to get their guest list down to 25,” he says.

Anastasiadis says only a handful of clients are making changes so they can get married in Step 2, and Ontario’s Step 3 limits are still unknown.

“In the summer time, we’d probably do in the 30 weeks upwards of 100 to 200 weddings. I’m gonna use the number 150,” he says.

As for Lachance and Campbell, a micro wedding just won’t cut it for their special day.

“It came down to what we really wanted for a wedding is to have a lot of people there,” Campbell tells CTV News.

So the couple will tie the knot next summer, two full years from the original date.

“Love is patient,” Campbell says. “So we’re still in love and that’s the goal.”