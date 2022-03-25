Weddings being booked at former Hacienda Sarria venue as creditors still owed more than $1 million

The name “Hacienda Sarria” is still written on the gates of a once popular wedding venue on Union Street in Kitchener and that same venue is set to soon host more weddings.

Although the thought does not sit well with creditors who are owed a collective $1 million by the now-bankrupt event planning company.

“It’s just a little weird to us," said creditor Mitch Taylor. "Are couples going in just turning a blind eye to what’s going on here?”

Taylor paid a wedding deposit of just over $6,000 to the now non-existent Hacienda Sarria and continues to fight to have it returned.

The company filed for bankruptcy in October 2020. Eighteen months later, the process is still ongoing.

Now Bingemans, another event company in Kitchener, is advertising a venue called the "Union Event Centre."

“It infuriates the creditors more,” Taylor said.

He and his now-wife are among many creditors listed in BDO documents.

“I think what we don’t understand is the timing,” he said.

“And if you think about it as well, it is public knowledge and it’s all over the media about our bankruptcy case, about us potentially taking further legal action against certain parties that are related to the venue.”

When CTV News asked for an interview regarding the use of the venue, Bingemans owner, Mark Bingeman replied via email. The statement reads in full:

"Bingemans has had no involvement or knowledge of any of the past business dealings that you are referring to regarding the unfortunate situation at the Hacienda. Bingemans has made arrangements with the landlord of the Union Street property for use of the facilities for event purposes for Bingemans clients only."

The Union Street property, which is separate from Hacienda Sarria, the event planning company, was listed for sale at $8 million last summer.

CTV News has learned the property never sold and is still owned by the Doyle family.

Nadine Doyle was the registered owner and president of Hacienda Sarria.

Public BDO records show she rented the land from a family member in order to host Hacienda Sarria events.

The insolvency trustee in this case, Mike Braga says it can be difficult to pursue owners or directors in relation to a company's debt.

“This is not an A-typical situation,” Braga said.

“Having said that, there have been some things that have come up that suggest that there could be a case to be made and that’s what the creditors are pursuing,” he added.

Taylor said a number of the creditors do plan to file a lawsuit for their lost deposits and potential damages.

CTV News reached out to the Doyle family for comment, but did not hear back.