Wednesday evening water main break floods northwest Calgary street

A water main break turned a street in northwest Calgary into an icy mess Wednesday night.

The incident took place at 5 p.m. on the 900 block of 32 Street N.W.

Fire crews are pumping water away from two homes affected by the break.

City water services were on scene Wednesday night, waiting for a steam truck to thaw a frozen valve to turn it off.

They also had sub pumps there to keep water out of the homes.

So far, no one has been evacuated.

Streets in the area are very icy.

According to a City of Calgary website, there were a number of water main breaks Wednesday and with temperatures rising, Calgary Fire says the city will likely see more water troubles in coming days.