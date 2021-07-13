Wednesday fundraiser aims to raise $100K for Sudbury's Maison McCulloch Hospice

After exceeding last year's goal by more than $100,000, Pure Country Radio, in partnership with Desjardins, is asking the community for help once again.

It’s the second annual Care-A-Thon, a six hour event taking place Wednesday. It’s aimed at raising the funds for Maison McCulloch Hospice to pay for annual operational costs.

“470 HUGS is the phone number that you can call, or you can go online, pre-pledge,” said Bryan Cooper with Country 91.7.

Gerry Lougheed Jr, chair of the Sudbury Hospice Foundation, said the money raised will go toward the facility's costs, except for healthcare.

“Our hospice is the gold standard I think for hospices, not just in Ontario but perhaps Canada and North America because of the staff that’s here and this staff is very dedicated and that 40 per cent makes sure that staff stays here,” Lougheed said.

This year's campaign has a starting goal of $100,000.

“I’ve been at this station for a little while now,” said Cooper. “I’ve seen the community come through in incredible ways and especially during the times where I’ve been a little bit nervous as to ‘man, how well is this going to do?’ And last year I was moved -- moved to almost tears -- of how incredibly generous people were.”

He said the event will include testimonials from families and friends who have been impacted by the hospice.

"Basically answering the question ‘why is the hospice so important to Sudbury?'" Copper said. "And why is it important to support the hospice?”

Officials at the hospice said the personal stories are bound to pull at people’s heartstrings.

“I’m thinking about my experience and I’m feeling the goosebumps of just, I got to see it,” said Maison McCulloch Hospice executive director Julie Aube.

“Hearing those testimonials will tug at the heartstrings of many, I trust, and for those in our community who have lost loved ones, you know, they will be able to feel that impact, as well.”

Officials said the government funds only 60 per cent of the annual costs to run the hospice, leaving the reaming 40 per cent up to the community.

“In Sudbury, that translates to approximately $1 million a year,” said Lougheed. “The money that’s going for that care-a-thon is going to keep those doors open. Those doors allow you to have your grandchildren sing songs and pet your family dog and be in an environment that is most home like.”

In the last 12 years, officials say about 1,800 people have spent their last days at the hospice. The care is completely free -- and that’s why community support is so essential.

“This is an amazing, supportive, caring, warm environment," said Aube. "It’s a shame to think that not everybody gets the opportunity to be able to die like this.”

“We can’t cure everybody, but we can definitely care for everybody and that’s what happens here,” Lougheed added.