Wednesday morning fire leaves Winnipeg house with severe damage

A home on Winnipeg’s Loudoun Road has been left with severe fire, smoke and water damage following a fire on Wednesday morning.

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) were called to the incident in the 1400 block of Loudoun around 6:20 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they found a well-involved fire, with flames and smoke coming from the bungalow.

Crews attacked the fire from outside of the home, declaring it under control just before 7:40 a.m.

This home is located outside of the City of Winnipeg’s water district, so water tankers were used to bring water to the scene.

Everyone inside the house got out safely before firefighters arrived and no one was hurt.

Staff with the city’s emergency social services helped residents find temporary accommodations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there are no damage estimates at this time.

Fire crews are expected to remain in the area through Wednesday afternoon in order to extinguish hotspots. Traffic closures will remain in effect until the work is finished.