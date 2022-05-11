Wednesday morning fire leaves Winnipeg house with severe damage
A home on Winnipeg’s Loudoun Road has been left with severe fire, smoke and water damage following a fire on Wednesday morning.
Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) were called to the incident in the 1400 block of Loudoun around 6:20 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they found a well-involved fire, with flames and smoke coming from the bungalow.
Crews attacked the fire from outside of the home, declaring it under control just before 7:40 a.m.
This home is located outside of the City of Winnipeg’s water district, so water tankers were used to bring water to the scene.
Everyone inside the house got out safely before firefighters arrived and no one was hurt.
Staff with the city’s emergency social services helped residents find temporary accommodations.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there are no damage estimates at this time.
Fire crews are expected to remain in the area through Wednesday afternoon in order to extinguish hotspots. Traffic closures will remain in effect until the work is finished.
-
March for Life rally and march today in OttawaThe March for Life rally will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Parliament Hill, followed by a march through downtown Ottawa at 1:30 p.m.
-
RBC closing bank branch in MetcalfeRoyal Bank of Canada is set to close its branch in Metcalfe this fall, leaving the village in Ottawa's south end without a bank branch.
-
Calgary Flames down Dallas Stars 3-1 to take series leadAndrew Mangiapane scored the game-winner in the third period for the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series.
-
Review to be conducted after altercation between officer and suspect: RCMPRCMP say they are conducting an internal review after a physical altercation between an officer and a civilian.
-
'No easy solutions': Edmonton reveals homeless encampment strategyThe City of Edmonton unveiled its strategy for dealing with homeless encampments on Thursday. It includes 60 person team made up of outreach and housing workers from social agencies, park rangers, and a dedicated police and cleanup crew.
-
May is Multiple Sclerosis awareness monthMay is Multiple Sclerosis awareness month in Canada. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system.
-
'I thought it was a joke': N.S. homes continue to sell well over asking pricesNova Scotia's red hot real estate market continues to surprise, with hundreds of homes selling for tens of thousands of dollars over asking prices, making some instant millionaires.
-
Sidewalk being installed near site of crash that killed Burnaby teen, city saysAfter a tragic crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl in Burnaby, the city says it is moving ahead with the installation of a temporary sidewalk in the area where she died in order to address safety concerns raised by residents.
-
TikTok sensations: Alta. seniors rack up views with their unique videosTikTok is usually known as a social media platform for young people, but some of St. Albert’s oldest residents have discovered a winning formula for video views.