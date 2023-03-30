iHeartRadio

Wednesday night road closure in Diamond Valley: RCMP


(Supplied/RCMP)

RCMP issued a statement early Thursday evening advising of a road closure in the Diamond Valley area.

They said the road on Highway 552 near 306 Avenue just east of the single-lane bridge is blocked in all directions to enable a police investigation.

Officers anticipate the investigation will take a few hours and they will remain on scene to help redirect traffic.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

