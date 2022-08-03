Wednesday's Environment Canada forecast for Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent remains under a special weather statement from Environment Canada on Wednesday.

“Exceptionally hot and humid” conditions are expected with daytime highs reaching 34 C and humidex 45 C.

Overnight low temperatures on Wednesday are expected to go down to 23 C, offering minimal heat relief.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon then 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 34. Humidex 45. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 21.

Thursday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 38. UV index 6 or high.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Saturday: Sunny. High 31.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 32.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.