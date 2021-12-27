Wednesday’s Jets and Blackhawks game has been postponed; fans not allowed at games

The National Hockey League (NHL) announced Monday that, due to COVID-19 related issues, it would be postponing the Winnipeg Jets game on Dec. 29 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

This comes just days after the NHL postponed the Jets’ Dec. 26 game against the Minnesota Wild.

The Jets said in a tweet that tickets to the games will be honored for the rescheduled date, which will be communicated as soon as it’s confirmed.

“In light of the Province’s recent order limiting large gatherings, there will be no fans permitted at Canada Life Centre until at least Jan. 11. We will communicate soon with both Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose ticket holders on next steps,” the team said in the tweet.

Make up dates for the games have yet to be established.