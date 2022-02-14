Wednesday warm-up followed by a messy winter mix Thursday

It has been an icy cold Valentines Day on Monday with temperatures well below normal.

The wind chill feels close to -20, and we can also expect a frigid night.

The chilly and below normal temperatures will continue Tuesday, under a mix of sun and cloud.

The pattern shifts Wednesday and we climb out of the deep freeze, as a slow moving cold front approaches the Great Lakes.

The combination of a cold front coming in from the northwest, and an area of high pressure on the east coast will promote a strong southerly wind and a major temperature rebound.

A significant melt will be underway Wednesday and the high is forecast to reach close to 6 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

The threat of rain will move in late Wednesday night, continuing into Thursday.

The cold front will sink south Thursday, and as colder air filters in, you can expect a messy mix of rain, ice and snow through Thursday night into early Friday.