Expect a crisp January day in Ottawa, with some sunshine in the afternoon.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a few clouds and a 30 per cent chance of flurries Wednesday morning followed by a clearing sky in the late afternoon. The temperature should hover around minus 11°C all day, about five degrees cooler than the average high for this time of the year.

Clouds move back in Wednesday evening, bringing periods of snow overnight, with a low of minus 14°C.

Thursday's forecast includes about 5 cm of snow and a rapidly rising temperature, hitting a high of 0°C by the afternoon.

The unusual high won't last, as Friday's forecast sees a return to seasonal temperatures, with a few clouds, a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of minus 6°C.

The outlook for weekend is looking mainly sunny with highs of around minus 11°C.