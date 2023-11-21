Wednesday will see quite a temperature drop... and some snow, too

Big changes in one day!

We are going from a high of 15 C on Tuesday, to a high of 2 C on Wednesday – and it will come with some snow.

In Calgary, this burst of snow will likely be similar to the last burst we had – a one-day event.

Some communities in Calgary will get one to two centimetres, and other communities in the city will get closer to five.

The window for the bulk of the snow is 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Here is a look at expected snowfall amounts for our area:

This low that delivers the snow on Wednesday will also drag in a cooler air mass.

Expect a high of 2 C on Wednesday, and Thursday a high just under the freezing mark.

To put this into perspective, 1 C is normal for this time of year.

We will get back above normal on Friday and that will likely last through the weekend.

The weekend will be a little windy!

Thank you to all of our viewers for sending in so many beautiful pics of the stunning Tuesday sunrise.

I have featured two here, but click this link to see more:

https://calgary.ctvnews.ca/brilliant-sunrise-on-nov-21-2023-1.6654227