iHeartRadio

Wednesday will start off cold but end up over 20 degrees warmer than Tuesday


image.png

Wednesday will be over 20 degrees warmer than Tuesday!

The temperature will start to increase while we sleep.

It will still be cold to start, with a wind chill of -20.

We will get above freezing in the afternoon with sunshine:

The long-range forecast comes with a range of weather, too.

The next system arrives late on Thursday and will likely start with a little rain before switching to snow.

Temperatures will drop fast when the system moves in.

We will kick off the first day of March on Friday with below-seasonal temperatures, which will mark the beginning of a five-day cold stretch that will last through early next week.

Here is a look at possible snow totals in Calgary this week:

Avoid driving the B.C. mountain passes until Friday if you can – 40 centmetres of snow plus gusty conditions will make for terrible travel conditions.

12