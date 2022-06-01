Weed control, cattle crossing inspections to slow traffic on Hwy. 2 north of Calgary
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Dave Dormer
Motorists travelling on Highway 2 should expect delays around Innisfail and north of Red Deer on Wednesday and Thursday as crews inspect cattle crossings and do weed control work.
Cattle crossing inspections are being done between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and will slow the southbound lanes between Red Deer and Innisfail.
Motorists can also expect delays between Morningside and Highway 11A, north of Red Deer, as crews do spraying as part of weed control along the QEII.
The weed control work is being done between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and will impact both north and southbound travellers. Drivers should obey all signs and slow down for roadside crews.
More information can be found on the 511Alberta website.
