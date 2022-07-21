Weeding in Midland to help the bee population

Anyone who has a garden knows pulling weeds can be a full-time job.

However, if you gather a bunch of people together and hand them gloves, the work gets done in half the time.

Or at least, that’s the intent of the Town of Midland and Severn Sound Environmental Association (SSEA), who are asking for volunteers to help pull invasive plants out of Little Lake Park on Thurs. July 21.

“Invasive plant species pulls promote native biodiversity and support native pollinator species by providing food and habitat. This will also help preserve the health and recreational use of Little Lake Park,” said Mayor Stewart Strathearn

As one of 63 Bee Cities across Canada, they are pulling unwanted plants and planting native plants offering pollinators a chance to do their job.

The town has adopted seven no-mow zones, with Little Lake Park high on the list.

No experience is required to volunteer, but this is a hands-on event where invasive plants such as periwinkle and European lily-of-the-valley will be removed manually.

“Town staff and SSEA staff look forward to working alongside our community volunteers to help preserve the health of Little Lake Park by tackling this invasive plant pull,” said Dylan Flannery, Midland’s director of operations. “This is an event where volunteers can have fun and learn all about commonly found invasive plant species while helping with this important biodiversity project.”

No pre-registration is required. Volunteers can park at the North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre (NSSRC) or the Little Lake Park designated parking areas and go to the Little Lake Park Tennis Courts. Volunteers are encouraged to wear long pants, sturdy shoes, sunscreen, and hats. Helpers can bring their gardening gloves, or they will be made available. All necessary tools, bottled water and snacks will be provided.