Weegar and Flames agree to 8-year, $50M deal

The Calgary Flames have signed MacKenzie Weegar to a sizable contract extension that's expected to keep him wearing red and white for years to come.

Weegar, who was acquired in the off-season from the Florida Panthers, agreed to an eight-year, $50-million extension; an average annual salary of $6.25 million.

The defenceman tallied eight goals and 36 assists in 80 games with the Panthers in 2021-22, his sixth season with the team.

He says he agreed to extend his contract because he believes in the team.

"You know they want to win and we have a winning team, a winning coach and a winning culture in here and that was another important step to sign here," he said Friday.

Flames head coach Darryl Sutter says he's been impressed by Weegar's performance.

"He's a good player. He plays both sides. He's got a zest for the game," he said. "He's coachable, he's the right age group (and) he's got a lot going for him."

Meanwhile, Weegar says he is looking forward to playing in Calgary and a long career in the NHL.

"It's been such a long road that I don't really care where I am in the league, you know this is the NHL and I want to play in this league for as long as I can," he said.

"I couldn't be more thankful and blessed that I could play in this league for eight more years."

The 28-year-old Ottawa native was traded to Calgary alongside Jonathan Huberdeau, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 pick in the off-season as part of the deal that sent Matthew Tkachuk stateside.

In August, the Flames signed Huberdeau to an eight-year extension worth $84 million.

