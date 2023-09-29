Week-long search for Bracebridge man ends in tragedy

The man at the centre of a massive police search this week in Bracebridge has been found dead.

Provincial police said Kirk Dillon was reported missing after leaving for a walk on Saturday night along Woodchester Avenue and failing to return.

His family said the 37-year-old struggled with mental health issues and left that night to clear his head.

Police officers took to the skies, water and on foot, combing the area around River Road and Cedar Lane for days, hunting for clues, while Dillon's family appealed for residents in the area to check their properties for any sign of him.

On Friday, police confirmed he had been located deceased near Cedar Lake.

In a post on social media, Dillon's sister, Krystle, wrote, "For those who are invested and for those who loved and cared for Kirk. He has been found and the outcome is not what we were hoping for. May his soul rest in peace."

Police did not reveal the circumstances surrounding his death.

"No further details will be released at this time," the OPP stated.