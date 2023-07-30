Week three of the O-Train closure and Rolling Thunder set to return to Ottawa: Five stories to watch this week

The O-Train shutdown enters a third week, Rolling Thunder plans a visit to the National War Memorial and the second long weekend of summer is fast approaching.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

O-Train shutdown enters a third week

Ottawa's light-rail transit system will be out of service for a third week after a axle-bearing issue was discovered in the wheel hub assembly of one train on July 17.

The O-Train was originally scheduled to return to service on Monday with eight single-car trains, but Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar said that the plan had been scrapped after concerns about contact between the train wheel and the restraining rail on the tracks.

Rideau Transit Group and OC Transpo have spent the weekend developing a new "risk assessment" for the work to be done, which includes moving the restraining rail "one to two millimetres" at several locations along the track, according to Amilcar.

It will take 10 days to complete the work once the risk assessment is developed, meaning it will be at least Aug. 10 before LRT service resumes.

R1 replacement bus service continues to run between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations during the LRT shutdown.

On Sunday, Amilcar announced a new R1 Express service to speed up the trip between Blair Station and downtown Ottawa. Starting Monday, 12 buses will operate the express route between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ottawa's Election Compliance Audit Committee

Ottawa's Election Compliance Audit Committee will meet on Monday to consider whether a compliance audit should be conducted into the campaign finances of two candidates and a third-party advertiser.

The committee is an independent, statutory body responsible for reviewing and making decisions on applications for the municipal election campaign finance compliance audits. Following consideration of applications for a compliance audit, the committee may appoint an auditor to review campaign finances and decide whether to commence a legal proceeding.

The committee will consider election compliance audit applications of the campaign finances for Coun. Shawn Menard, Ward 20 candidate Doug Thompson and Horizon Ottawa. The same Ottawa resident filed the applications for all three candidates.

Rolling Thunder returns to Ottawa

Organizers of 'Rolling Thunder' will hold a motorcycle rally in Ottawa on Saturday, billed as a, "Salute to those who went before us."

An advertisement on the Rolling Thunder Ottawa Facebook Page says motorcyclists will gather at the Antrim Truck Stop in Arnprior on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., with kick stands up for the ride to Ottawa at 11 a.m.

Rolling Thunder organizer Neil Sheard said in a Facebook video the rally will travel from Hwy. 417 down Nicholas Street, Laurier Avenue, Elgin Street to Albert Street, turn around and "then we're off." Sheard has said the rally is intended to be a "ride around" the National War Memorial to salute the men and women that died for our country.

Ottawa's police chief says Ottawa police have a "robust plan" for the event.

"We have a plan; we're staffing that right now," Chief Eric Stubbs told reporters last week.

Stubbs says police have spoken with organizers about the plan for the rally.

"When we work with organizers of events, we look for them to be peaceful, to be safe and to be lawful."

The 'Rolling Thunder' was first held in Ottawa in April 2022, with Sheard saying at the time that the rally was intended to "give back the dignity" to the National War Memorial. Ottawa police, with assistance from Ontario Provincial Police and other police forces, maintained a heightened police presence during that weekend.

Ottawa BlackJacks playoffs

The Ottawa BlackJacks will host playoff basketball next weekend at TD Place.

The BlackJacks will either host the CEBL play-in matchup on Friday night or the Eastern Conference semi-final game on Sunday.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.theblackjacks.ca/.

Colonel By Day long weekend

Summer officially reaches the halfway point in Ottawa next weekend, with the Colonel By Day long weekend.

It is the second of three long weekends in Ottawa for the summer.

Events in Ottawa during the Colonel By Day long weekend include Les Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy, the Glengarry Highland Games, Ottawa Titans baseball at RCGT Park, Atletico Ottawa vs. York United on Saturday at TD Place and the Ottawa International Busker Fest on Sparks Street.