Weekend celebrations kick off for return of Holy Roller

The Holy Roller returned to its rightful post in Victoria Park this week, and now, it’s time for the 1st Hussars to celebrate its preservation.

In the first of two days celebrating the return of the Sherman tank, the Windsor Regiment Band played Saturday, and recognized all the work that went into the restoration of the D-Day tank.

Exhibits showcasing London’s military history were on display in the park, as they prepare for a rededication ceremony tomorrow.

The Sherman tank — which served in World War II from D-Day to the end of the war — has stood guard in Victoria Park since 1956.

For Lt. Col. Allan Finney, military display organizer, the Holy Roller represents much more than Londoners may realize.

“[It’s] really particularly important for the regiment and for the city to rededicate the Holy Roller as it commemorates — not only just those soldiers that were lost in the war — but the veterans that have passed on since then, with the last member of the Holy Roller dying last year,” he said.

Sunday morning will feature a military parade through the downtown, flyovers from the Harvard aircraft, and remarks from dignitaries in honour of those who served in World War II.

The Holy Roller was removed from Victoria Park one year ago for restorations as years of wear and tear had taken a toll on the tank.

The newly refurbished Holy Roller was unveiled by Fanshawe College’s Centre for Applied Transportation Technologies School on Monday and was permanently brought back to Victoria Park on Tuesday, to a large crowd of excited Londoners.

“It's a way to remember all of those that have made the ultimate sacrifice that we've got the great country we live in now,” said Finney.

The 78th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy is June 6.

