After a mild start to the day on Friday, expect things to cool down ahead of the weekend.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries, according to Environment Canada. The temperature will fall to -7 C in the afternoon, with a wind chill near -14.

The real burst of cold starts Saturday. The high temperature will be a brisk -12 C, with the wind chill making it feel more like -20.

Sunday will see a high of -11 C with sunny weather.

High temperatures will hover around -9 C on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud.