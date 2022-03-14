Weekend COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 14 deaths, small drop in hospital numbers

Another 14 deaths were attributed to COVID-19 over the weekend in British Columbia, the Ministry of Health announced Monday.

The number of test-positive patients in hospital also continued to decrease, although at a slower pace than has been recorded over recent weeks. There are now 359 patients with COVID-19, down from 368 on Friday.

That total includes incidental cases in which a person was hospitalized for reasons unrelated to COVID-19, but tested positive on routine screening.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased to 51, up from 46 at the end of last week.

Seven of the latest coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Fraser Health region, five were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, and two were in the Island Health region.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 2,946, after three previously reported deaths were removed from the total "due to a data correction," the Ministry of Health said in a news release.

No new outbreaks have been detected in health-care facilities, and the one at Mission Memorial Hospital has ended. That leaves 13 active outbreaks across the health-care system, according to the ministry.

There were also 689 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed through testing over the weekend, pushing the province's seven-day average to a seven-month low of 263 per day – although most people are no longer tested when they get sick.

Health officials do believe COVID-19 transmission is declining along with hospital admissions, which led to them lifting its mask mandate and a handful of other restrictions on Friday.

The government is aiming to end mandated proof of vaccination requirements next, on April 8.