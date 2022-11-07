Weekend death in London, Ont. deemed homicide: London police

London police are now calling the death of a man in a London park on Sunday morning a homicide, and have identified the victim.

As previously reported, first responders were called Sunday around 6:45 a.m. to Gibbons Park near the Grosvenor Street entrance for a report of an unresponsive man.

Police and paramedics attended the scene and performed lifesaving efforts, but the man was pronounced deceased a short time later.

According to a press release from the London Police Service, the "suspicious" death is now been deemed a homicide.

The deceased has since been identified as 52-year-old Daniel Joseph Fawcett of London.

On Sunday, police had closed off a section of the park and were seen conducting a line search of the area using a metal detector. The Forensic Investigation Unit was also on scene.

Officers are interested in speaking to anyone who was in the 0-100 block of Grosvenor Street between the hours of 2:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, or who may have information that could assist with the investigation.

The investigation is being handed by the Major Crime Section.

The cause of death has not yet been released.

