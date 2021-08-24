Weekend death now considered a homicide, Saskatoon police say
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
Saskatoon police are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man as a homicide.
Kelly Dean Quewazance was found unresponsive early Sunday morning on a ramp at a skate park near the 600 block of Spadina Crescent West.
Police are not releasing a cause of death.
Police say this is the city’s sixth homicide of the year.
The investigation into a second suspicious death that occurred early Sunday morning, at a home in the 1200 block of College Drive, is continuing with support from the Office of the Chief Coroner.
Investigators ask anyone with information relevant to either investigation to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.
