Weekend death ruled homicide, victim fatally shot: police
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
The man who died in a convenience store parking lot over the weekend was shot to death, police said on Wednesday.
The victim has been identified as Ahmed Mohamed, 36, of Edmonton.
Emergency crews were at an apartment near 103 Street and 106 Avenue around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday responding to an injured man when they were redirected to a Circle K parking lot at 104 Street and 107 Avenue for a report of a man in medical distress.
Mohamed was found suffering from life-threatening wounds.
He died at the scene.
Anyone with information about his death is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
