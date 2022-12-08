Weekend death ruled homicide, victim identified

Edmonton’s medical examiner has determined the death of a man in Edmonton over the weekend is a homicide, and the victim has been identified as Sanraj Singh, 24.

Police were called to reports of gunshots in the area of 52 Street and 13 Avenue around 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 3.

When they arrived, they found a man in a vehicle in medical distress.

Officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived and declared the man dead.

An autopsy performed on Wednesday found Singh’s cause of death was gunshot wounds.

Investigators have released a photo of a vehicle seen leaving the scene at the time of the shooting.

Anyone who can identify the vehicle and its occupants or has information about the shooting is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.