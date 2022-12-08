Weekend death ruled homicide, victim identified
Edmonton’s medical examiner has determined the death of a man in Edmonton over the weekend is a homicide, and the victim has been identified as Sanraj Singh, 24.
Police were called to reports of gunshots in the area of 52 Street and 13 Avenue around 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 3.
When they arrived, they found a man in a vehicle in medical distress.
Officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived and declared the man dead.
An autopsy performed on Wednesday found Singh’s cause of death was gunshot wounds.
Investigators have released a photo of a vehicle seen leaving the scene at the time of the shooting.
Anyone who can identify the vehicle and its occupants or has information about the shooting is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Nanaimo, B.C., senior crochets more than 10,555 toques for charity89-year-old Kathleen Remple has always been a positive person, even when she was growing up on the Prairies during the Great Depression. Today, she is focusing her enduring positivity and unwavering work ethic on crocheting multi-coloured toques.
-
Record number of Canadian women, newcomers hitting the slopesA slew of people are trying their hand at snow sports this winter, and the charge is led by a record number of women and new Canadians.
-
Lower Mainland flu vaccine clinics will remain open through the holidays, health authorities sayThe Lower Mainland's two regional health authorities say their influenza vaccine clinics will remain open through the holiday season and into the new year, contrary to online rumours suggesting they would close Dec. 17 for a holiday break.
-
What could an Ontario byelection say about Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre?On Monday, people living in the Greater Toronto Area riding of Mississauga-Lakeshore will be able to vote in a federal byelection triggered by the resignation of former Liberal MP Sven Spengemann.
-
'I am living my dream right now': Actress inspiring other immigrants to follow their dreamsA former Fort McMurray resident is showing off her skills on the small and big screen alongside celebrities like Jason Momoa.
-
Edmontonians run with Santa to support the Salvation ArmySanta and his elves were running in Hawrelak Park Saturday to raise money for the Salvation Army and its Christmas campaign.
-
It was a marriage on the move, as an Ailsa Craig-area couple was married on a float in the town’s Santa Claus Parade.Tying the knot atop a parade float. A couple from the Ailsa Craig ,Ont. area, north of London, took their vows during the town’s Santa Claus parade on Saturday morning.
-
Regina apartment blaze leaves 1 in hospital: Regina fireMembers of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a fire on Friday that left one person in hospital.
-
Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup quarterfinal victory over PortugalEcstatic Moroccans poured into the streets of their capital and in cities across the North African country on Saturday, waving flags, honking horns and lighting flares to celebrate the national soccer team's historic victory over Portugal at the World Cup.