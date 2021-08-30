Weekend fire at N.B. senior's complex displaces 47 residents
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Farnell
A fire at a senior's complex in northern New Brunswick has displaced 47 residents.
Fire Chief Tony Lloyd says the fire at Tweedie Manor in Miramichi, N.B. broke out just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.
Lloyd says the blaze was contained to one unit on the second floor, but smoke did spread and damaged parts of the hallway.
One resident was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and another was taken as a precaution after they tripped during the evacuation, according to Lloyd.
One wing of the apartment building is closed off due to damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Canadian Red Cross says they are assisting residents with lodging, meals and other support.
