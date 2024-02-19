iHeartRadio

Weekend fire damages east Edmonton bar


Fire broke out at the 101 Bar & Grill in Edmonton in the early morning hours of Feb. 18, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)

No injuries were reported after an early morning fire at a strip mall in east Edmonton.

Fire crews were called to the 101 Bar & Grill at 101 Avenue and 74 Street around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday.

The fire was declared under control at 4:51 a.m. and was out at 10:24 a.m.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate are still unknown.

