Weekend GO Trains resume in Barrie

With many COVID-19 restrictions beginning to lift across the province, more transportation options are becoming available.

Metrolinx has resumed weekend GO Train service between the Allandale Waterfront Station and Union Station in Toronto. Every weekend and holiday, there will be five train trips running in each direction.

New for 2021 is a pilot project, where select trains will have space for more than 20 bicycles. While ridership remains low compared to pre-pandemic levels, officials say other lines with bike coaches have proven very popular.

"We are piggybacking off of our Niagara service, which launched a couple of weeks ago, and that has proven to be very, very successful as well," says Fannie Sunshine, a spokesperson for Metrolinx. "People are definitely interested in getting out and exploring the region."

The pilot project will run until the Civic Holiday on August 2, giving cyclists an easy opportunity to explore many communities.

"We wanted to give our customers more options to get around, to explore to get outside to get some exercise, maybe go to an area that they weren't able to go before, maybe they didn't want to get into the car and strap the bike to their vehicle," Sunshine says. "So we're very excited to offer this service to our customers."

GO is also introducing new weekend travel passes to make utilizing its services more accessible and more cost-efficient. The two options included a $10 One-Day pass, valid on Saturday, Sunday or a holiday. Riders can also select a $15 Weekend pass that can be used on Saturday, Sunday and a holiday Monday.

