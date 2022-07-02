Weekend performances at St. Jacobs Country Playhouse cancelled due to COVID-19
Drayton Entertainment has cancelled this weekend's performances of Mamma Mia at the St. Jacobs Country Playhouse due to COVID-19 cases in the company.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this causes and we will contact ticket holders," they said in a tweet.
Drayton Entertainment added that the illness was affecting both billed actors and their understudies.
While shows set for Saturday and Sunday have been cancelled, next week's performances are expected to go ahead as scheduled.
Drayton Entertainment said they will share an update as soon as possible if there are further cancellations.
Unfortunately, due to positive COVID-19 cases spreading through the acting company and even our understudies, we must cancel this weekend's performances of Mamma Mia! at St. Jacobs Country Playhouse.
Next week's shows are expected to proceed as scheduled. pic.twitter.com/YYX2EpdrRN
