Weekend preview: Windsor-Essex entertainment for April 8 – 10
A look at what’s happening in Windsor-Essex entertainment for April 8 – 10.
PLAY FOR A CURE ALL STAR GAME
FRIDAY, APRIL 8, 6:30 PM
Cost: $20
Here’s your chance to watch some of your favourite nhl all-stars as they play with our top fundraisers.
Adam Graves, Marty McSorley, Paul Coffey, Tim Taylor, Mike Krushelnyski, Al Iafrate, Larry Murphy, Marty Turco, Todd Warriner, Darren Banks, Micheal Leighton & Rob DiMaio
VENUE: VOLLMER CULTURE AND RECREATION COMPLEX
2121 Laurier Parkway
Lasalle, ON Canada
Phone: 519-969-7771
COCKTAILS AND CUPCAKES
FRIDAY, APRIL 8, 6:30 PM TO 8:00 PM
Cost: $75
In this hands on workshop, you’ll sip fresh spring cocktails while learning to turn your dozen cupcakes into a floral works of art! Mara, owner of Joyful Hostess is mixing up the season’s freshest cocktail recipes and her no fail icing techniques. She’s even spilling her best tips to help make you a more confident host. You’ll go home with a dozen decorated cupcakes that look like beautiful spring flowers. Grab a friend and get ready for a fun night out with cupcakes and cocktails! Space is limited to 12 guests.
VENUE: TIMBER AND PLUMB KITCHENS AND CABINETRY
5640 Wyandotte St. E
BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS
FRIDAY, APRIL 8 TO SUNDAY, APRIL 10
Cost: 20+
Brighton Beach Memoirs is the autobiographical story of Neil Simon’s youth in Brighton Beach New Jersey. It tells the comical tale of Eugene Jerome and his family as he experiences puberty, his search for identity and the family’s new living arrangements with his Aunt and two cousins moving in. Each member of the household experiences their own tragicomic struggle to make their dreams a reality.
VENUE: THE BANK THEATRE
10 Erie St S
Leamington, ON N8H 3A7 Canada
FAMILY CONCERT: THE PIRATE QUEEN
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
Cost: General Admission: $5 per ticket
10:00 am and 11:30 am
Helaine Becker’s The Pirate Queen is a story of the most powerful pirate in history, Zhen Yi Sao, who rose from poverty in Guangzhou, China in the early 1700s. At the peak of her reign, she commanded 1,800 ships and 70,000 men. Join the WSO as we re-tell this powerful tale through music.
Daniel Wiley, conductor
Jan Radford, co-host
VENUE: THE CAPITOL THEATRE
121 University Ave
Windsor, ON Canada
WOLFHEAD TOURS
SATURDAY, APRIL 9 TO SUNDAY, APRIL 10
Saturdays: 1pm & 3pm
Sundays: 2pm
Experience an exclusive behind the scenes tour and tasting at the first Premium Craft Distillery in Essex County. Guests will learn about the art and science of the distilling process for Whisky, Vodka and Gin and sample the most popular flavours in our spirits lineup.
VENUE: WOLFHEAD DISTILLERY
7781 Howard Ave
Amherstburg, Ontario N0R1J0
Phone: 519-726-1111
CONSERVATOR IN RESIDENCE SERIES
SATURDAY, APRIL 9, 12:00 PM TO 3:00 PM
Cost: Free with Admission
Join Conservator in Residence, Spencer Montcalm for a series of programs in the third floor gallery.
Art Conservators do a condition assessment to learn about the materials and construction of a work of art. Conservation issues can be identified during this process. A conservation treatment plan to remedy these issues can then be prepared. These plans include all treatment steps, a cost estimate, and a treatment timeline. Conservation treatment can begin after approval by the legal custodian of the artwork.
Join Spencer in the gallery space as he assesses these featured artworks:
Isabel McLaughlin’s Nipissing Mine, Cobalt, Ontario
Roland Brener’s Mini Monster House (variations 1, 2, and 3)
James Kerr-Lawson’s Boston, Lincolnshire
Susan Gold’s The Specimens
VENUE: ART GALLERY OF WINDSOR
EGGSTRAORDINARY EASTER CELEBRATION
SUNDAY, APRIL 10, 10:00 AM TO 4:00 PM
Cost: $15
Please join us for our full family Easter event this Sunday, April 10th!
No registration required. $15 per family at the door upon entry.
Your children will get a chance to participate in various craft activities, a colouring contest, cookie decorating station and will also meet the Easter Bunny and receive a professional photograph to take home!
VENUE: AVERAGE JOE’S SPORTS BAR