Weekend Preview: Windsor-Essex entertainment from March 24 – 27

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Windsor-Essex from March 24-27.

Thursday, March 24, 7:30 pm (doors open 7 p.m.)

This rock musical will take you back to the disco era. Experience 21 of ABBA's hits, with all the costume changes, choreography, a live band, and big studio sound. This Benefit Event is in support of Make-A-Wish Canada! Ticket & Info Line 1-888-777-9793

Venue: Olde Walkerville Theatre, 1564 Wyandotte St. E, Windsor

Friday, March 25 – Sunday March 27

Cozy up to one of the bonfire pits with a pint of the Cherry Pickin’ Wheat Ale and a cup of delicious soup, fresh buns and goodies from our friends The Pantry.

“Bonfires & Beers” takes place every Friday from 3-7pm and Saturdays and Sundays 12-5pm, weather permitting. No reservations are required; pits are available first come, first served. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket and pets on a leash are welcome.

VENUE: GL Heritage Brewing Company , 8728 Howard Avenue, Amherstburg,

Friday, March 25

Join in for an interactive evening tasting four types of Canadian cheese and two EPIC wines. Owner, Sarah Barrette from The Cheese Bar will chat cheese, cheese makers and offer various pairing ideas as Melissa Muscedere from Muscedere Vineyards takes you through a how to taste wine along with tasting notes and pairing suggestions. This one-hour event is meant to be fun, educational and interactive. A tasting for two includes two bottles of Muscedere wine, four types of cheese, one box of crackers and surprise accompaniments. Cost: $79.95.

Friday, March 25, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $7.95+tax

Movie schedule:

March 25: The Lost Boys

Masks must be worn in all common areas of the Chrysler Theatre, including; the theater lobby, washrooms and inside the theatre. Masks can be taken off only while eating/drinking while seated, in the theater lobby and inside the theatre.

VENUE: Chrysler Theatre, 201 Riverside Dr. W, Windsor, ON Canada Phone: 519.252.6579

Friday, March 25, 8 p.m.

Cost: $20

The Immigrant Section is one of Canada’s fastest growing comedy podcasts, voicing the funniest ethnic comedic voices in the country. Now this comedy rollercoaster is touring all over Ontario with three comedians who have been featured on Just For Laughs 42 Festival, NXNE Festival, SiriusXM, CTV, and Amazon Prime Video.

VENUE: METEOR, 138 University Ave. W.

Saturday, March 26, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free with Admission

Join Conservator in Residence, Spencer Montcalm for a series of programs in the third floor gallery!

Art Conservators do a condition assessment to learn about the materials and construction of a work of art. Conservation issues can be identified during this process. A conservation treatment plan to remedy these issues can then be prepared. These plans include all treatment steps, a cost estimate, and a treatment timeline. Conservation treatment can begin after approval by the legal custodian of the artwork.

Join Spencer in the gallery space as he assesses these featured artworks:

Isabel McLaughlin’s Nipissing Mine, Cobalt, Ontario

Roland Brener’s Mini Monster House (variations 1, 2, and 3)

James Kerr-Lawson’s Boston, Lincolnshire

Susan Gold’s The Specimens

VENUE: ART GALLERY OF WINDSOR

401 Riverside Dr W.

Windsor, ON Canada

Phone: 519-977-0013

Saturday, March 26 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Artist Gabriella Howes invites participants to collaborate over the course of the month to create a wall of small joys; draw, paint and print things that make the day better, and leave them on the shared art wall for others to see. Sometimes it is the smallest things that can make the biggest impact!

VENUE: ART GALLERY OF WINDSOR

401 Riverside Dr W.

Windsor, ON Canada

Phone: 519-977-0013

Saturday, March 26, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $35 per person ($5 will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Windsor)

Time to roll up those sleeves and join us on Saturday March 26 as Dane and Alley from GreenerFarms guide you through all of the ways to garden sustainably with your soil health in mind! They’ll share their experiences as regenerative farmers and lend examples of no-till and no-dig gardening, discuss the bonuses of organic weed management, and show you how maintaining soil structure is the key to a healthy and successful garden.

This workshop is for aspiring and established gardeners alike, where they will share tips on starting and maintaining garden plots, nerd out about soil health, start 5 heirloom and organic

seedlings together, and then you’ll go off armed with the resources to feel confident going into the 2022 gardening season!

VENUE: THE CHEESE BAR

25 Amy Croft Dr.

Lakeshore, ON N9K 1C7 Canada

Phone: 226-348-5277

Saturday, March 26, 7 p.m.

Cost: $65 plus HST

Stayin’ Alive is the largest and most definitive production of its kind playing anywhere from intimate settings as a six piece band to huge venues with a 62 piece orchestra. The production features a huge backdrop with projections including mesmerizing video clips and photos.

Stayin’ Alive is the quintessential tribute to the Bee Gees, capturing the excitement of live performance and the tender subtleties of the human voice!

Doors open at 6pm, Dinner at 7pm, Show at 9pm

VENUE: CHRYSLER THEATRE

201 Riverside Dr. W

Windsor, ON Canada

Saturday, March 26, 7 p.m.

Cost: $55

It’s finally time for some good, old-fashioned belly laughs. For many years, these 5 second generation Italian comedians have been making people laugh by sharing memories through their unique brand of comedy on what it was like growing up in an Italian household. They will surely make you smile, laugh out loud, and even cry out tears of joy. Be careful though, a few tears may dribble down your leg. Diapers are optional!

VENUE: CHRYSLER THEATRE

201 Riverside Dr. W

Windsor, ON Canada

Phone: 519.252.6579

Saturday, March 26, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

With her enchanting and exquisite voice, Colleen Williams performs the music of artists and composers who have inspired her… George Gershwin, Rogers and Hammerstein, Barbra Streisand, Peggy Lee, Barry Manilow, and Billy Joel just to name a few. A program of Williams’ journey from a young girl with big dreams of Broadway, to cabaret jazz singer, to performing with symphony orchestras. This is a concert that is about believing that it is never too late to realize your dream.

VENUE: THE CAPITOL THEATRE

121 University Ave

Windsor, ON Canada

Phone: 519.973.1238