Weekend preview: Windsor-Essex entertainment May 12-15
Here’s a look at what’s happening in Windsor-Essex from May 12-15.
AVRIL LAVIGNE
THURSDAY, MAY 12, 8 PM TO 10 PM
Multi-platinum artist, and multiple-time Juno Award Winner Avril Lavigne launches her first Canadian tour in over ten years with the “Bite Me Canada 2022” tour featuring special guests, grandson and Mod Sun.
VENUE: THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS WINDSOR
WIFF PRESENTS: A WEEKEND OF FILM
THURSDAY, MAY 12 TO SATURDAY, MAY 14
Cost: $16
WIFF is back for round two at the Capitol Theatre from May 12-14. Four great films on tap.
VENUE: THE CAPITOL THEATRE
121 University Ave
Windsor, ON Canada
WINDSOR CHORAL FESTIVAL 2022
FRIDAY, MAY 13 TO SATURDAY, MAY 14
The Windsor Classic Chorale will be hosting 3 virtual events from May 13 to May 14 during WCF 2022: a Conductors’ Circle for choral conductors and choir leaders; a vocal technique workshop open to all choral singers; and a streamed virtual concert showcase. All events are open to all, and free of charge.
J.P. WISER’S WHISKY TOUR AND TASTING
FRIDAY, MAY 13 TO SUNDAY, MAY 15
Tour Times: Fridays 1pm, 3pm, 5pm
Saturdays & Sundays 12pm, 2pm, 4pm
Experience the story of Canadian whisky – from its vibrant history to the craftsmanship and process behind making it. Sample some of our award-winning whiskies (J.P. Wiser’s Deluxe, Lot No. 40 Rye Whisky, Pike Creek 10 Year | Rum Barrel Finish, J.P. Wiser’s 15 Year Old).
VENUE: J.P. WISER’S DISTILLERY EXPERIENCE
2072 Riverside Drive East, Building 20
CINDERELLA -BY WINDSOR LIGHT MUSIC THEATRE
FRIDAY, MAY 13 TO SUNDAY, MAY 15
Rodgers + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA is the Tony Award-winning musical from the creators of South Pacific and The Sound of Music that’s delighting audiences with its surprisingly contemporary take on the classic tale. This lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love—the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more—plus some surprising new twists! Be transported back to your childhood as you rediscover some of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago” in this hilarious and romantic experience for anyone who’s ever had a dream.
To purchase tickets or for more ticket information contact the Chrysler Theatre Box Office 519-252-6579 | Toll Free: 800-387-9181
VENUE: CHRYSLER THEATRE
4TH WALL MUSIC PRESENTS – THE BIRDSONG INSIDE US
SUNDAY, MAY 15
May 15 (2pm) live at Hillman Marshes (Essex Region Conservation Authority)
May 15 (7pm) live at Capitol Theatre Windsor
Marsh ticket includes the $6 entrance fee to the park and a donation to ERCA. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.