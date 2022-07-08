Weekend Preview: Windsor-Essex events for July 8-July 10

Here’s a look at events in Windsor-Essex for July 8 – July10.

FRIDAY, JULY 8, 9:00 PM

Cost: $57 - $253+

The incredibly popular Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias returns to Caesars Windsor with all-new material. Catch Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Back On Tour on The Colosseum stage Friday, July 8 at 9pm.

VENUE: THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS WINDSOR

377 Riverside Dr E

Windsor, ON Canada

Phone: 1-800-991-7777

THURSDAY, JULY 7 TO SUNDAY, JULY 10

Fun and excitement is in the air as the Town of Essex is set, once again, to host the 2022 Essex Fun Fest this summer. This festival will be the first Essex Fun Fest held since 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic making it bigger and more exciting than ever!

The Essex Fun Fest has been a staple for the Town of Essex and surrounding area since 1988. Over the years, the event has evolved into one of the largest festivals in Windsor-Essex County, offering attractions and entertainment for all ages. Be sure not to miss this fun-filled event for all ages!

VENUE: ESSEX CENTRE SPORTS COMPLEX

60 Fairview Ave. W

Essex, ON Canada

SATURDAY, JULY 9, 9:00 PM

One of the most celebrated singer-songwriters in entertainment, Sarah McLachlan brings An Intimate Acoustic Evening with Sarah McLachlan to The Colosseum stage, Saturday, July 9 at 9pm.

VENUE: THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS WINDSOR

377 Riverside Dr E

Windsor, ON Canada

Phone: 1-800-991-7777

SATURDAY, JULY 9, 4:00 PM TO 10:30 PM

Open Streets in Downtown Kingsville is Saturdays from 4:00pm – 10:30pm between July 2 and September 3.

A portion of Main and Division is closed to allow Kingsville businesses to expand their patios into the street. Enjoy a stroll through our vibrant community’s fresh, open spaces.

Open Streets is dependent on weather. Free concerts are provided by the Kingsville Music Society and Arts Society of Kingsville hosts family activities on the Carnegie parquette.

VENUE: MAIN STREET, KINGSVILLE

Main Street

Kingsville, ON N9Y 1A1 Canada

Saturday, July 9

7396 Howard Avenue

Gates open at 4p.m. Event starts at 6:30 p.m. Aaron Furlotte Trio, Crystal and Ryan, Robert Higgins and the Higgi Country Music Project. Update: Tickets are Sold Out.

SATURDAY, JULY 9 TO SUNDAY, JULY 10

Cost: $20

Local theatrical dance company, Windsor Dance eXperience Inc., explores our universe through movement in their next production this summer. Cosmos: The Universe in Motion will be presented at the Capitol Theatre Windsor, July 9th at 7 pm and July 10th 2:30pm. Inspired by characteristics of planets, stars, and other cosmic entities, this production is told entirely through dance and will feature 50 local youth ages 6-35.

VENUE: THE CAPITOL THEATRE

121 University Ave

Windsor, ON Canada

Phone: 519.973.1238

SATURDAY, JULY 9, 10:00 AM TO 4:00 PM

Cost: Free Entry

Riverside Pet Fest is a pet friendly vendor event showcasing local rescues, businesses, services and clubs. The first 50 dogs to line up at Pet Valu at 10am receive a complimentary doggy bag stuffed with all the best goodies!

VENUE: PET VALU RIVERSIDE

8420 Wyandotte St. E

Windsor, ON N8S 1T6 Canada

Phone: 519-944-7813

SATURDAY, JULY 9, 7:30 PM

Ballet Jorgen Presents: Anne of Green Gables the Ballet based on the beloved novel. Anne of Green Gables recounts the adventures of Anne Shirley, an 11-year-old orphan girl living on a farm in the fictional town of Avonlea on Prince Edward Island.

VENUE: CHRYSLER THEATRE

201 Riverside Dr. W

Windsor, ON Canada

Phone: 519.252.6579

SUNDAY, JULY 10, 1:00 PM TO 3:00 PM

The Town of Tecumseh is back with their long-awaited event: The Summer Concerts in The Park Series. Bring along a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free live musical performance overlooking the water. No registration is necessary and it’s free! Live performances will be held each Sunday afternoon (excluding Holidays). Dates and performers are listed below.

JUNE 26 – MIDLIFE JAZZ

JULY 10 – BEEBO MUSIC WITH JANGLES THE CLOWN

13400 Riverside Dr. E.

Tecumseh, ON N8N 1B1 Canada

Phone: 519-735-4756

