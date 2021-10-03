Weekend rainout: Environment Canada calling for another day of rain in Ottawa

The rainy start to October will continue on Sunday, with another day of rain in the forecast.

Ottawa received 18.4 mm of rain on Saturday, after 7.2 mm of rain fell on Friday night.

The forecast calls for showers to end this afternoon then cloudy with a chance of showers. High 13 C.

Tonight will be cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Low 9 C.

Cloudy skies are in the forecast for the start of the work week on Monday. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 15 C.

The outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday is a mix of sun and cloud for both days, a high of 19 C Tuesday and 20 C on Wednesday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 15 C and a low of 6C.