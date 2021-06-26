Weekend rainout: Environment Canada calls for 40 to 60 mm of rain for Ottawa this weekend

After a break from the rain Saturday afternoon, heavy rain is in the forecast tonight and on Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, calling for "significant rainfall" Saturday and Sunday.

"An area of showers or thunderstorms are expected to redevelop this evening and last through the night tonight," said Environment Canada in an updated special weather statement Saturday evening.

"A brief lull in the rain may exist Sunday morning but showers or thunderstorms may redevelop again Sunday afternoon. Plenty of moisture in the atmosphere will allow rain to fall heavy at times."

The weather agency says localized rainfall amounts could reach 40 to 60 mm this weekend.

Between 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, 28 mm of rain had been recorded at the Ottawa Airport, while 29 mm of rain has been recorded at the Central Experimental Farm.

Showers, heavy at time, are expected this evening. There is the risk of a thunderstorm. Environment Canada is calling for 30 to 40 mm of rain. Low 20 C.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. Showers beginning in the afternoon. Five to 10 mm of rain expected. High 30 C, with the humidex making it feel like 39 degrees.

Showers ending Sunday night then cloudy. Local amount of 15 to 20 mm of rain. Low 21 C.

The forecast calls for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. More rain is in the forecast for Canada Day.