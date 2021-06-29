Weekend storms produced second confirmed tornado in Midwestern Ontario
The Northern Tornadoes Project says there were two tornadoes that cut through Midwestern Ontario on Saturday evening.
The Western University research team says, they believe, an EF-0 tornado developed north of Goderich, before moving northeast of Lucknow and Ripley.
The EF-0 designation is based on reports and photos and video from the ground, not damage, as there have been no damage reports as of yet.
Meanwhile, a tornado that destroyed several barns, and at least one home near Chatsworth, has been increased to an EF-2 twister. That means researchers believe winds surpassed 170 km/h.
The clean-up from that storm, east of Chatsworth, continues Tuesday.
A fundraiser for the Zehr family, who lost everything in the tornado, has surpassed $80,000.
