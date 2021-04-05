Weekend total of 188 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London

Ontario is reporting 188 new cases in the Middlesex-London region over the past two days, 117 cases Saturday and 71 cases for Sunday.

That brings the total number of cases in the region to 7,595 cases. Due to the Easter holiday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is not providing an update on case numbers until Tuesday, but the province did release an update Monday.

The totals mark slight decline in cases, after the MLHU reported 122 new cases on Friday, a total not seen since the peak of the second wave in mid-January.

There are active outbreaks at six Western University residences as well as several community outbreaks.

Meanwhile one area school has been closed and another new outbreak declared.

After three COVID-19 cases, Holy Rosary Catholic Elementary School in London closed due to a shortage in available teacher assistants, according to the London District Catholic School Board. Central Public School also remains closed.

And an outbreak was declared Friday at Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School after a second positive case that was linked to an earlier case. The school remains open.

There are also active outbreaks at Woodland Heights Public School, Riverbend Academy and Ekcoe Central School.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities, no new deaths were reported:

Elgin-Oxford – 63 new (three-day total), 115 active, 2,898 total, 2,714 resolved, 69 deaths, 81 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – four new, 98 active, 1,691 total, 1,549 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth – 10 new, 20 active, 1,436 total, 1,366 resolved, 50 deaths, 15 variants

Grey-Bruce – nine new, 66 active, 858 total, 788 resolved, four deaths, 53 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – eight new, 160 active, 2,926 total, 2,716 resolved, 50 deaths, 133 variants

Across Ontario, nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported over the past two days, and ICU admissions reached an all-time high.