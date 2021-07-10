Weekend vaccination clinics held across Simcoe Muskoka, Grey Bruce, and York Region

As the province's vaccine rollout continues to pick up speed, more options for clinics are being made available.

Pop-up clinics were held across the Simcoe Muskoka, Grey Bruce and York Region health units, many accepting walk-ins for second doses.

"It felt great getting my second shot, so I'm glad it's done and over with," says Kurt Neiman, a resident of Coldwater, where more than 600 doses were being administered at the Coldwater Arena.

"The delta variant, which is becoming more and more prevalent in our communities, requires two doses, so we are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated," says Carmine Stumpo, the president and CEO of Orillia Soldier Memorial Hospital.

Staff at the Coldwater clinic were trying to make doses as easy as possible, with some even getting vaccinated in the comfort of their vehicle.

"They're all very happy that it's in our community; they don't have to go far," says Judith Cox, a Coldwater councillor. "Then we are hoping today to get some walk-ins even, people who didn't realize it was on and go by."

On its social media page Friday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit announced that walk-in appointments for both first and second doses would be accepted at its Sperling Drive location in Barrie.

"If you're still needing dose one, just come," says Amy Wardell, the RVH Immunization Clinic Manager. "If you're needing your second dose and it's been 28 days since your first, just come."

Every day the Sperling Drive clinic is administering up to 1800 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Officials say if you haven't been vaccinated, now is the time.

"With the walk-in clinic, it's great," says Darrin Malone, a resident of Barrie. "We've been here two minutes, and we're already walking in the front door."

The push to vaccinate is also on in Grey Bruce, which has been seeing some of its highest daily case counts throughout the entire pandemic over the last few weeks. On Saturday, an additional 18 cases were added.

"We have the capacity, we have the support from the province," says Dr. Ian Arra, the medical officer of health for Grey Bruce. "The past seven days, we administered 26,000 doses in Grey Bruce.

The area was deemed one of the province's delta hot spots on Thursday as it continues to see a surge in infections. The health unit hopes to have its mass immunization completed by the end of the month by having a majority of its population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

York Region is also continuing to expedite its vaccination campaign. Approximately 2,400 doses were administered at a clinic at the Aurora Community Centre Saturday. There are spots available at the Ray Twinney vaccination site in Newmarket. For more information, click here.