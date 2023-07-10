Weekend violence in Cornwall, Ont. linked to biker gangs: police

Cornwall police say five people have been arrested and charged after a violent incident in the eastern Ontario city over the weekend.

Police initially said there was a shooting in the area of Vincent Massey Drive and Fourteenth Street West at around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. Three people were injured, according to paramedics. The injured were taken to hospital in Ottawa, where they were considered stable.

On Sunday, police said they had arrested "several" people, but did not elaborate further.

In an update Monday, Cornwall police said the incident began as a fight between members of the Outlaws and Loners biker gangs.

"Police believe this to be a targeted incident between the specified motorcycle gangs," a news release said. "The safety of our community remains a top priority for the CPS and we are continuing to work closely with our law enforcement partners to investigate."

Police also clarified that only one person had been shot. The other two were stabbed.

Charges have yet to be announced and the arrested individuals have not been named.

The incident happened just days before a fire at a motorcycle gang clubhouse in Brockville, Ont., about 100 km west on Highway 401. The fire displaced several nearby residents.