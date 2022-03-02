iHeartRadio

Weekend warm-up expected in Simcoe County

Mother Nature might be delivering a preview of spring-like temperatures in Simcoe County by the weekend.

Environment Canada says temperatures will rise from the negatives to 9C by Sunday.

The warmer temperatures will bring a strong chance of rain with the possibility of a bit of snow.

By Monday, temperatures will take a nosedive and will hit the freezing mark.

