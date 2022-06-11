Weekend weather: Seasonal temperatures with risk of thunderstorms

The forecast for Ottawa includes some unsettled weather this weekend, with seasonal temperatures.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 24 C on Saturday with a good chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

The humidex could hit 27 Saturday and the UV index is 8, or very high.

Expect a chance of showers in the early evening with a possible thunderstorm and then a partly cloudy night. The overnight low is 13 C.

Sunday’s forecast is pleasant in the morning with a low chance of rain, but there’s a strong chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm. Sunday’s forecast high is 21 C with a humidex of 25.

Monday is looking partly sunny with a high of 24 C.

Tuesday’s outlook is sunny with a high of 27 C.