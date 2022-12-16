Weekend weather: Snowfall warnings issued in N.B., N.S. and P.E.I. to see mix of rain and snow

More messy and wintry weather is headed for the Maritimes this weekend.

New Brunswick is expected to see more snow, while Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia will land on the rainier side of the track of the system.

Heavy, wet snow for New Brunswick

A mix of snow and rain will develop in the south of New Brunswick Friday night through Saturday morning. Communities close to the Bay of Fundy coastline will see more rain.

Even for areas further away from the coast, temperatures hovering near the freezing mark will likely make this a “wetter” type of snow. It will be compact and slushy for most when it collects. Snow will move into northern areas of New Brunswick Saturday afternoon and evening. Snow will persist in New Brunswick Saturday night through Sunday.

A fairly widespread 15 to 25 cm of snow looks likely Saturday though Sunday evening. Exceptions could include closer to the Bay of Fundy coastline, where more rain mixing in could reduce overall accumulation. A pocket of lower snow totals, 5 to 15 cm, also looks possible in the northwest of the province. Regardless of amounts, winter driving conditions are expected for lengthy periods this weekend.

Northeast winds gusting 30 to 50 km/h will accompany the developing snow on Saturday. Wind on Sunday will be more variable in direction for the province, but will peak with similar gusts.

Snowfall warnings and special weather statements have been issued in New Brunswick by Environment Canada.

Mostly rainy and windy for Nova Scotia

Rain is forecast to start in southwestern Nova Scotia Friday night. By Saturday morning the rain will move towards a line from Halifax to Kentville. Saturday afternoon will see the rain fill in across eastern mainland Nova Scotia. Cape Breton will see the rain late Saturday afternoon and evening.

Further periods of rain are expected on Sunday, with totals for most approaching 15 to 30 mm by Sunday night. Amounts of 30 to 50 mm are possible on the Atlantic coastline of the province.

Despite Nova Scotia seeing mostly rain on the weekend, some areas will see some slushy accumulation. Some of the higher terrain around the Annapolis Valley in Nova Scotia could see a few periods of snow mixed in with the rain. Cumberland County could see some slushy snow accumulation Saturday and Sunday. The Cape Breton Highlands are likely to see some snow totals exceeding 15 cm, but it will turn to rain at lower elevations and on the coast.

A high and gusty easterly wind will accompany the rain on Saturday, with peak gusts of 40 to 70 km/h, except up to 80 km/h on exposed areas of the Atlantic coastline. Wind will become southwest on Sunday, with gusts diminishing into a range of 30 to 50 km/h.

A special weather statement warning of a mix of precipitation and high wind gusts this weekend has been issued by Environment Canada for most of Nova Scotia. A snowfall warning is in effect for Victoria County, Cape Breton, calling for 15 to 20 cm, though that is most likely at elevation.

Mix of rain and snow for Prince Edward Island

A steadier mix of snow and rain is likely to arrive in Prince Edward Island late Saturday afternoon into evening. The mix of precipitation will continue Saturday night and Sunday.

The snow-rain line looks like it will set up near or west of Charlottetown. That gives Prince County the best chance of seeing slushy accumulations of 5 to 15 cm. That said, if temperatures in Charlottetown happen to drop a degree or two, snow accumulation for the city is possible. Down east in Kings County, rain is more likely, with totals of 15 to 25 mm.

An easterly wind with gusts 40 to 60 km/h will develop on Saturday. The wind is expected to remain easterly until late on Sunday, when it will become southwest with gusts of 30 to 50 km/h.