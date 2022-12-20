Weekend weather system threatens holiday travel plans

Holiday travellers have one wish this time of year.

“I want to spend this time with my family and my friends, and not in an airport,” says one airline passenger Tuesday in Halifax.

But the closer we get to Dec. 25, the busier airports are going to get.

“Over the next couple of days, during the holidays, and leading up to Christmas Eve, we expect it will be quite busy here at Halifax Stanfield,” says airport spokesperson Leah Batstone.

Just like Christmas is getting closer, so is an approaching weather system from the west. It is expected to arrive in our region this weekend but as it makes its way across the country, the system is leaving a slew of delays and cancellations in its wake.

“Apparently, one of the planes couldn’t de-ice because it was so cold and so that throws that one back,” says Diane Norman.

She and her husband Graham were hoping to fly to Calgary Monday but they’re still waiting.

“We tried yesterday morning and we came at 5 a.m. and we left at 10 a.m. We went and napped for a couple hours then we came back I think it was 4 p.m. and then we tried again last night and we left at 10 p.m. and this morning we came in at 5 a.m.,” Norman says.

There are, however, other ways to travel. Regionally, the bus is a popular option.

“I usually just book my ticket way in advance to make sure I have a seat on the bus,” says Jasmine Mousabian as she boards the bus to Charlottetown.

“Personally, I don’t drive so this is the best way for me to get home and see my parents,” adds fellow passenger Samantha Cheverie.