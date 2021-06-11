Weekly case rate drops, WECHU reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 433 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,708 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,144 people who have recovered.

The health unit says there are 131 active cases, 60 are considered a Variant of Concern.

There are 12 people with confirmed cases of the virus in the hospital and two in the ICU.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed gave the weekly epidemiological summary on Friday.

WEEKLY SUMMARY OF MONITORING INDICATORS:

Most recent seven-day case rate was 23.5 per 100,000 population.

Per cent positivity for full week was 3 per cent

R0 (effective) was .84.

That’s an improvement from the previous week, when per cent positivity was 3.4 and case rate was 34.5/100,000.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

4 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

5 cases are community acquired

3 outbreak

1 is still being investigated

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

3 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

2 community outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

263,566 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

198,358 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

65,208 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 328,774 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

.